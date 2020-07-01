FuboTV is raising prices on all three of its plans

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Hot on the heels of YouTube TV increase its monthly subscription cost , FuboTV is about to cost more, too. Starting Aug. 1 for new subscribers (and after that for current subs), pricing across the three FuboTV plans will increase $5.

Here's how it breaks down:

Fubo Standard — with just under 100 channels — is going from $54.99 a month to $59.99 a month.

Fubo Family — which adds more cloud DVR and a third simultaneous screen — is going from $59.99 a month to $64.99 a month.

Fubo Ultra — which adds another 32 channels, the extra screen, more DVR and Showtime and Sports Plus adds-ons — is going from $79.99 a month to $84.99 a month.

The a la carte add-on prices are not changing.

Fubo doesn't come right out and say it, recent additions of ViacomCBS channels — and the addition of Disney Media Networks coming in August — certainly were a factor in the price increase. They also make the change less of a surprise.

The change also comes fairly early in FuboTV's new life as a public company. In May 2020 it gave us our first insights into the size of the company itself, noting nearly 316,000 subscribers as of the end of 2019. It hasn't publicly updated those numbers since, however.

The price increase also is a bit of a slap for those who snagged the service mainly for its occasional sports in 4K resolution. (Yes, they're upscaled.) That schedule has been empty since U.S. domestic sports shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.