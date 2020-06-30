YouTube TV's price is increasing to $65 a month

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

You knew it was going to happen — it was just a matter of when. YouTube TV 's price is going up $15 a month to $64.99.

The change is effective immediately for those signing up to YouTube TV for the first time, and it'll hit current customers on their next billing cycle.

The increase certainly wasn't unexpected, given that YouTube TV is adding 14 new ViacomCBS channels this summer — and a smattering of them are available starting today . YouTube TV last raised its rates in April 2019 , taking things to $50 a month.

From the YouTube Blog :

As we continue to evaluate how to provide the best possible service and content for you, our membership price will be $64.99. This new price takes effect today, June 30, for new members. Existing subscribers will see these changes reflected in their subsequent billing cycle on or after July 30.

We don't take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members. That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV. YouTube TV is the only streaming service that includes a DVR with unlimited storage space, plus 6 accounts per household each with its own unique recommendations, and 3 concurrent streams. It's all included in the base cost of YouTube TV, with no contract and no hidden fees.

While we would love every member to continue to stay with our service, we understand that some of you may choose to pause or cancel your membership. We want to make YouTube TV flexible for you, so members can pause or cancel anytime here.

Here's how the new YouTube TV price compares to the other major live TV streaming services: