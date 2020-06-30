YouTube TV now has Comedy Central, BET, MTV and more!
More channels means a higher monthly price going forward
In addition to a hefty price increase , YouTube TV today has added a handful of new ViacomCBS channels. The previously announced additions include:
- BET
- CMT
- TV Land
- VH1
- MTV
- Nickelodeon
- Comedy Central
- Paramount Network
That fills a pretty hefty hold left in YouTube TV's lineup. But it's also led to the aforementioned increase in price, taking things from $49 a month to a more substantial $64.99 a month — a 30 percent increase, which tends to be pretty standard for this sort of thing.
The channels above are just the first wave. Coming later this summer are:
- BET Her
- MTV2
- Nick Jr.
- NickToons
- TeenNick
- MTV Classic
And a reminder: If you're using a custom sort on your live guide, you'll need to manually add the new channels before they show. Here's how to do it .
