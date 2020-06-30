YouTube TV now has Comedy Central, BET, MTV and more!

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

In addition to a hefty price increase , YouTube TV today has added a handful of new ViacomCBS channels. The previously announced additions include:

BET

CMT

TV Land

VH1

MTV

Nickelodeon

Comedy Central

Paramount Network

That fills a pretty hefty hold left in YouTube TV's lineup. But it's also led to the aforementioned increase in price, taking things from $49 a month to a more substantial $64.99 a month — a 30 percent increase, which tends to be pretty standard for this sort of thing.

The channels above are just the first wave. Coming later this summer are:

BET Her

MTV2

Nick Jr.

NickToons

TeenNick

MTV Classic

And a reminder: If you're using a custom sort on your live guide, you'll need to manually add the new channels before they show. Here's how to do it .