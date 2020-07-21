FuboTV adds MLB network

FuboTV will have the MLB Network as part of its options — just in time for the 2020 season.

FuboTV today announced that it's added MLB Network to a couple of its plans.

You can get the all-baseball-all-the-time channel if you pony up for either the Fubo Extra or Sports Plus packages.

Fubo Extra gets you an additional 39 channels over the $54.99 Fubo Standard plan, which sports 95 channels. It can be attached to a plan for just $5.99 a month.

The Sports Plus add-on runs $10.99 a month. In addition to MLB Network and MLB Strike Zone, it also includes NFL Red Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Stadium, Tennis Channel, Zona Futbol, GolTV, the Pac-12 Network of channels, Game Plus, Fight Network, TVG2, and TcC Sports.

Or if you're really serious about things, you can go for the Fubo Ultra plan. In addition the Fubo Extra's extra channels, you'll get nine channels of Showtime, the Sports Plus add-on, more cloud DVR storage, and the ability to share three screens at once.

The addition of MLB Network to Fubo TV comes at the perfect time, as the Major League Baseball season finally begins its abbreviated season on July 23.

In addition to live games, MLB Network features extensive on-site coverage of signature baseball events, along with highlights and analysis. It's got a plethora of studio programming and its featured "MLB Network Showcase" games. And with multiple games underway, you can take advantage of MLB Strike Zone for live look-ins at all the baseball in progress.

If you're not completely sure you're ready for all that, you can take advantage of Fubo's free seven-day trial to kick the tires or take a few practice swings or whatever other sports metaphor you prefer.