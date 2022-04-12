Gabriela from Below Deck Sailing Yacht threatens to quit after drunk antics and crew feuds

Gabriela, Below Deck Sailing Yacht second stew, has had quite the crap week.

After now-departed deckhand Tom Pearson served as the proverbial punching bag for episodes six and seven of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 — with Captain Glenn finally cutting him loose last episode — stewardess Gabriela Barragan has taken up that role in episode eight, dealing with fights between multiple crewmates, a few professional snafus and some embarrassing alcohol-induced antics to boot.

The crew of Parsifal III was in between charters this episode, which meant that they didn't have to deal with any nightmarish guests (Charles Sanders, we're looking at you!). But even though they weren't busy waiting hand and foot on high-demand vacationers, there was plenty of drama going on among the crewmates themselves, especially Barragan.

Gabriela has been spatting with third stew Ashley Marti from the beginning of the season, a feud that only grew larger this week thanks to their love triangle with Gary King, with Gabriela drunkenly crawling into bed with the first mate a mere hour after he was smooching Ashley during a night out.

But Barragan also found a surprising sparring partner in chef Marcos Spaziani, who she picked a fight with after drinking a few too many at dinner, with him calling her "rude and sarcastic."

"You're a very insightful person, but sometimes, you make a lot of things about you, and it's okay for me to say that," she told the chef.

"Gabby's pushing my buttons. Maybe I do talk about myself, but that doesn't mean she has to offend me. Disrespect for me is a no-no," Marcos said during a confessional.

They continued to clash throughout the evening. "Can you keep it down? I'm trying to sleep," Gabby yelled at Marcos from Gary's bunk. "Um, you're in my f****** room, so shut up," he angrily responded.

Gabriela's nighttime bunk arrangements also caused Ashley to lose her cool, with chief stew Daisy Kelliher being forced to intervene and put everyone to bed.

The knocks against Gabriela continued when she overslept for her shift the next morning and later dropped an entire tray of champagne flutes right before new charter guests were set to come on board.

"I hate that I'm making a bad impression on people I look up to, that have more experience than me and are great at their jobs," Gabriela said in a confessional. "I low-key want to cry on the spot."

She pulled Ashley aside and revealed: "I feel like I want to f****** leave this boat, I feel like I want to quit. I feel like I'm constantly in trouble for something."

"My self-esteem is in the gutter," she said in a talking head. "I think I'm just at a loss because I know I'm f****** up...To take all these blows, I'm like imploding and I'm so f****** embarrassed."

Fans react to Gabriela Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama:

Will Gabriela finish out the charter season? Here's what fans had to say.

Gabby messed up once and has been working harder that Ashley so far this season. She needs to give herself a break #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckApril 12, 2022 See more

If Gabriella quits, im going to be so upset. Girl is being too hard on herself #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 12, 2022 See more

Gabriela said “Daisy’s doing wine & everyone is seated.” Then she asks “What is the first thing we’re sending up?” She didn’t go skipping off. Chef Marcos owes her an apology. It irritates me that Daisy never supports Gabriela. #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 5, 2022 See more

Do we think Gabby leaves? I hope not, shes a great worker, and the guests really love her. I hate that she told Ashley she wanted to quit because you know she tells Daisy. Ashley is just getting back at her for Gary stuff, mind you he doesn't want Ashley. #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 12, 2022 See more

It was a miscommunication, but Gabriela didn’t misunderstand anything. She did her job. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailingApril 12, 2022 See more

I hope Gabriela stays; I don’t want to be stuck watching the rest of the season with Ash-ugh🤮-ley as 2nd stew … shes a terrible immature child #belowdecksailingyachtApril 12, 2022 See more

I like Gabriella I think she’s a good stew and thorough I hope she doesn’t leave #BelowDeck #belowdecksailingyacht #belowdeckbravoApril 12, 2022 See more

#belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht oh hell no! Ashley is sooo trying to push out Gabriela. How dare she repeat a conversation she promised she wouldn’t to Daisy of Gabriela venting. You best not quit!!!!April 12, 2022 See more

Ashley is totally gonna tell Daisy about her convo with Gabriela. I just know she will.🙄🙄#BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/pSnXSJaQgQApril 12, 2022 See more

Marcos and Gabriela are my two new favs. I don’t like seeing them fight. #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/sVOf3bPW2YApril 12, 2022 See more

Gabby really got into her own head & that sucks because she has a great work ethic #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BDSYApril 12, 2022 See more

Gabi is acting very gen z this episode. You made a couple mistakes, big deal, that’s no reason to wanna quit. #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 12, 2022 See more

I can't figure out this Gabby Marcos fight. Confused... #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/4w7JVuUh9nApril 12, 2022 See more

If Gabriella quits, im going to be so upset. Girl is being too hard on herself #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 12, 2022 See more

Gabby's week #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/utCwM9Zet6April 12, 2022 See more

You can watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo in the US and on Hayu (opens in new tab) the next day in the UK.