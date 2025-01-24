General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus has a shocking accomplice?

Since it was revealed to General Hospital fans that Sam (Kelly Monaco) died thanks to Cyrus (Jeff Kober), there has been one question that continues to plague their minds: Why? Unfortunately, as Cyrus went on to murder Dex (Evan Hofer) and attempted to kill Michael (Chad Duell), Cyrus’ motive for his killing spree has become even more unclear.

Backing up for a moment, when Cyrus was first released from prison, he claimed to be a man of piety and no longer wanted to go down the road of criminality. We didn’t believe him for a second, but he did a fairly decent job at selling this con. He was adamant that he was going to prove he changed to Laura (Gene Francis) and Port Charles, and was on his best behavior. So when he killed Sam, we were confused.

We don’t put murder past him, but we couldn’t figure out what he would gain. His interactions with Sam were limited, she wasn’t married to Jason (Steve Burton) any longer if Cyrus was holding a grudge against Jason and Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Sam’s death wouldn’t serve him.

At first, we guessed that he took Sam out of the equation for Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) sake. He blamed himself in part for Lulu’s coma, and it was safe to assume he wanted to help Lulu get her life back by getting rid of Sam so Lulu could reunite with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) when his niece woke up. Our theory was squashed when Cyrus killed Dex, as Dex has never even met Lulu and his life wouldn’t have impacted hers.

Nancy Lee Grahn, Kelly Monaco and Cosette Abinante in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Then during the week of January 20, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) discussed the possibility that Cyrus was going around the hospital as some kind of angel of mercy, given other patients in severe pain or facing death were also injected with overdoses of Digitalis. But as Lucky pointed out, Sam and Dex were both on the mend and preparing to leave the hospital, so that theory falls a bit flat.

With all that being said and still confused by Cyrus’ motive, we started to think that perhaps his motive isn’t the only one that matters in this scenario. Perhaps Cyrus has a partner in all of this, and that partner is named Sidwell (Carlo Rota).

Carlo Rota, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

We can imagine a scenario in which Cyrus did start killing patients who were in lots of pain with slim chances of recovery, all in an effort to spare them further trauma. However, in the process, Sidwell caught wind of Cyrus’ actions and pressured him to work with him. Together, they targeted Sam as her death could have helped Lulu and Dante reunite, but Sam’s death also provided a distraction for Jason and Sonny, who weren’t paying as close attention to their underworld business.

It’s not hard to picture Sidwell convincing Cyrus to try and take out Michael too. Again, Michael’s tragedy has become more of a distraction for Sonny and Jason, and Cyrus in a twisted way may have felt bad for Michael given his extensive painful burns.

As for Sidwell’s driving force if this is all true, it can be tied to two things. First and foremost, viewers will recall that Sidwell has a grudge against Sonny and Jason for his stolen diamonds. Second, with Sidwell establishing himself in Port Charles, we have to think he has his eye on taking over Sonny’s territory. With the Dimpled Kingpin and Stone Cold attending to tragedies, he may think their distraction may leave him the space to claim the piers in town for himself. Oh, and as far as Dex, he may have been targeted just to throw off detectives’ scent.

We admit this is all a bit of a stretch, but until more pieces are shown to complete this jigsaw storyline, we’re kind of grasping at straws.