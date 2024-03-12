General Hospital spoilers: needing help, Jason calls…?

At this rate, General Hospital's Jason (Steve Burton) has more lives than the proverbial cat. He's faced life-and-death scenarios arguably more than anyone in all of Port Charles and he's been presumed dead only to walk back into town on multiple occasions.

Focusing on his latest return from the grave, Jason made his grand reappearance in the General Hospital episode on March 4 where his unnamed partner shoots Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). Although Jason is arguably the reason Dante survived the shooting considering he wrapped Dante's wound and called 9-1-1, once law enforcement saw the video of Jason on the roof of the warehouse in the moments before Dante’s shooting, Stone Cold had a target painted on his back.

Word is circulating that Jason is behind Dante's injury and both Anna (Finola Hughes) and John (Adam Harrington) can't wait to arrest him.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Now in the episode airing on March 8, Jason sought out some help from his bestie turned love of his life Carly (Laura Wright). In the midst of the trouble with Dante, Jason himself was shot and needed some medical attention. Carly vowed to aid him as best she could with a first aid kit, but before she really got to lend much help, Anna and John showed up looking for him.

Now a pro at stalling the police, Carly manages to prevent law enforcement from rummaging through her home just long enough for Jason to escape in the episode airing on March 11. Where does he flee to you ask? The infamous bridge where many people go in Port Charles, only for trouble to follow.

Jason is confronted by Anna and John who want him to turn himself in so they can sort this all out down at the police station. Rather than go along quietly, Jason opts to jump off the bridge, taking his chances with the cold water and his gunshot wound. He eventually survives and washes up alongside the Quartermaine boathouse. Then, as seen in the following preview clip for March 12, he reaches out to a mysterious person for assistance.

The question that immediately comes to mind is who does Jason reach out to for help next? With there being a manhunt for Jason, the pool of people he can trust to help him is rather small, which is why we originally guessed Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

Elizabeth and Jason have been in each other's lives for decades and even share a child. She wouldn't betray him and call the cops if he contacts her, and like Carly, she wouldn't be quick to believe Jason is guilty of shooting Dante. Plus, Elizabeth is a nurse and he could really use some medical attention at the moment.

But is our hunch correct?

Laura Wright and Asher Antonyzyn in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

However, our guess proved to be incorrect this time. In the episode airing on March 12, Jason actually turns his son Danny (Asher Antonyzyn). Of course, as a teenager who also has bonded with Dante in Jason's absence, Danny is naturally conflicted about what to do about his bio dad.

Since we know Jason will come out of this medical crisis relatively unscathed, we just need the big reveal about where Jason has been and if he's really back to save Sonny or another loved one.