Gentleman Jack fans rejoice as BBC listens to audience complaints

Gentleman Jack watchers were happy to see the BBC pay attention to their frustrations.

Gentleman Jack season 2 first look images
Gentleman Jack season 2 viewers were elated to see that the BBC had listened to their criticisms. (Image credit: BBC)

Gentleman Jack season 2 viewers were delighted to see that the BBC had listened to their complaints and made a subtle yet impactful change during last night’s episode (Sunday, April 24).

Over the last few weeks, Gentleman Jack season 2 fans criticized the BBC announcer for drowning out the end theme song.

However, last night’s episode saw the much-loved O’Hooley & Tidow song go uninterrupted by the BBC announcer, so fans could have a little singalong to the catchy tune.

Fans took to social media to thank the BBC for kindly listening to their pleas and even the folk duo O’Hooley & Tidow also appreciated the gesture…

The theme song that plays at the end of each episode was composed by Yorkshire artists Belinda O’Hooley and Heidi Tidow.

The pair were inspired to write the song after reading The Secret Diaries of Miss Anne Lister, which were a collection of diaries that documented Anne Lister’s life of lesbian relationships, to which the TV series is now based on.

Adored by fans since Gentleman Jack season 1, the signature tune has played a crucial role in making the character a global icon.

Belinda told Yorkshire Live that: "One day Sally Wainwright [the show’s creator] came to a gig we were doing in Hebden Bridge. Afterwards she came up to Heidi and said, 'can I use your song in my new drama?' She was so matter of fact. Heidi was like, ‘oh my god, yes!’

"That was when she just started writing it. The drama was going to be called Shibden Hall but she changed the name to Gentleman Jack. When she did that, we thought ‘Yes!’ — It’s such a catchy name, and it also meant they were definitely going to be using our song; which made for a celebration.”

Recently, fans have been concerned for Anne Lister’s sister Marian (Gemma Whelan) who started showing signs of illness by having frequent bouts of coughing, which is a symptom of tuberculosis.

Now, they’re worried that the character’s death is imminent due to TB having high mortality rates during that era.

Gentleman Jack season 2 airs on Sunday evenings at 9 pm on BBC One and iPlayer. The US release date is set for Monday, April 25 on HBO. It's eight parts long and new episodes will premiere each week. 

