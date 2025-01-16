Get tickets to watch 2025 Sundance Film Festival online right now

Every January, thousands flock to the Sundance Film Festival to see a slate of exciting movies from newcomers and established indie veterans alike. But just because you aren’t heading out to Park City, Utah, for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, doesn’t mean you can’t take part. As it has for the last few years, Sundance Film Festival online tickets are available to anyone in the US that wants to watch some of this year’s selected festival entries, and as of today you can buy individual tickets for online movies.

The Sundance Film Festival is one of the most prominent US film festivals running. Created by Robert Redford, it has been running since 1978 and served as the launching pad for so many movies that we consider classics and many award-winning filmmakers. Just last year in 2024, some of the Sundance movies that were screened included critically acclaimed movies like Didi, A Different Man, Kneecap, Love Lies Bleeding, My Old Ass and Sugarcane.

I’ve made it a point since this online program became available starting in 2021 to try and catch a few movies each year. Some of the movies I’ve watched included Best Picture winner CODA long before it took home that big prize, Oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul and 2024 Oscar contender A Real Pain, as well as a number of other international and documentary films that otherwise would not have been available to me.

I’ll highlight some of the 2025 Sundance movies available to watch online below, but first let’s go over what you need to know to get tickets and watch these movies online.

You can buy single tickets for online movies ($35 apiece) starting January 30 and going through February 2. Once you start a movie, you will have five hours to complete it; if you select to watch an Indie Episodic entry, you have 12 hours to complete the available episodes, while there is no time limit to finish watching a selected short film.

In order to access these online screenings you must be a US resident. Beyond that, you can watch movies on your browser or on your TV, either by casting through your computer or through the Sundance Film Festival Player TV app. To make sure your set up is compatible, check out the technical requirements on the Sundance website .

What 2025 Sundance movies are available to watch online? You can see the full slate of online movies right here , but here are some that I’m highlighting from this year’s festival:

Bubble & Squeak — one of the more star-studded online titles, Bubble & Squeak features Himesh Patel, Sarah Goldberg, Steven Yeun, Dave Franco and Matt Berry and is a comedy about a newly married couple on the run for potentially smuggling cabbages into a fictional foreign country.

Deaf President Now! — this documentary recounts the story of the students at Gallaudet University, a school for deaf and hard of hearing individuals, managing to put together a revolt when the board selects the lone hearing candidate to be the next school president. Beyond the story itself, Deaf President Now! is told primarily through American Sign Language (ASL).

Love, Brooklyn — following three Brooklynites navigate their careers, love, loss, and friendship against the rapidly changing landscape, the Rachael Abigail Holder movie stars Andre Holland, Nicole Beharie, DeWanda Wise, Roy Wood Jr., Cassandra Freeman and Cadence Reese.

Omaha — John Magaro, a Sundance staple, returns with this new family drama where he plays a father that takes his two children on a cross-country road trip following a family tragedy.

Sukkwan Island — I personally like to try and add an international movie to my Sundance online slate as those movies are harder to come by. This year the one that intrigues me the most is Sukkwan Island, which centers on a teenage boy and his father who spend a year of adventure on a remote Norwegian island.

Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake) — From a first time filmmaker in Sierra Falconer and featuring a cast of relatively unknown actors, Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake) offers a chance of something pretty new, one of the hallmarks of the Sundance experience.

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival runs from January 23-February 2. Again, online screenings run from January 30-February 2.