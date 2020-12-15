Get your first month of PBS Kids for 99 cents on Amazon Prime Video Channels

PBS Kids is one of those things parents of young children just have to have. And if you sign up between Dec. 27 and 29 on Amazon Prime Video Channels, you'll be able to get a month of the service for just 99 cents.

After the promotion, you'll still be able to get PBS Kids for $4.99 a month.

There's a curated selection of holiday content on tap, including episodes from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Daniel’s Winter Wonderland, PBS KIDS: Happy Holidays!, Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas, and PBS KIDS: Celebrate Hanukkah!

The advantage to signing up via Amazon Prime Video Channels is that Amazon will handle all the billing. So there's no extra login to remember. Just fire up the Amazon Prime Video app on whatever platform you prefer — it's available pretty much everywhere, including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku and, of course, Amazon Fire TV, as well as in web browsers.

One other prerequisite: To use Amazon Prime Video Channels, you'll also need to have an Amazon Prime Video account. (Which you already have, right?) That's good, though, because you'll also have access to all the free content Prime Video has to offer, including the new season of The Expanse.