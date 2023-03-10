Getting LOST: new documentary to revisit the cult sci-fi series

Get ready to become obsessed with Lost all over again as a new documentary dives into the history and legacy of the hit American drama.

ABC's Lost was one of the biggest shows of the 2000s, and Getting LOST seeks to capture the Lost phenomenon from start to finish. Directed by The Last Blockbuster's Taylor Morden, Getting LOST will reportedly cover "the entire story" of how Lost became the biggest show on TV and how it captured viewers' attention so fiercely throughout its six-season run.

Per an Independent (opens in new tab)report on the film, Getting LOST will not only tell the story of the show's rise to prominence and the intense fan speculation that sprung up around its many twists and bizarre elements but will also address the fan backlash to Lost's controversial final episodes.

In an official statement about the project, Taylor Morden revealed why he's excited about Getting LOST, and what he hopes to achieve: "LOST was a show that meant so much to so many people, including me! It came at a time when we all still gathered around the TV week to week to find out what would happen next.

"I want to make a film that celebrates the impact that the show had on the pop culture landscape, examines the missteps, and perhaps reveals the true meaning of LOST. Love it or hate it, LOST was a pivotal show and paved the way for the new golden era of television that we all know and love today", he added.

Lost originally aired on ABC from 2004 to 2010 and told the story of a group of survivors who were thrown together after Oceanic Air flight 815 mysteriously crash-landed on a strange island. Created by Damon Lindelof, Jeffrey Lieber and J. J. Abrams, the supernatural mystery series was nominated for countless awards during its run and scooped no less than 11 Emmy wins along with others from the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and more.

We do not have a confirmed release date or broadcast info for Getting LOST at the time of writing. However, if news of the new doc has inspired you to revisit the original series, you can stream Lost on Hulu and on Disney Plus in the UK.