'Grey's Anatomy' fans are devastated by Cormac's shock departure

The anticipated Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover hit our screens on Thursday, and fans were shocked by an unexpected departure.

In the teaser trailer, it looked like the episode was set to focus on Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) after he was involved in a car crash where he slid down a cliffside, and it was touch and go. But thankfully for the doctor, he survived the ordeal and is currently recovering.

However, it turns out we will be saying goodbye to another cast member after all as Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) announced his exit from the show, when he gave Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) his notice during the most recent episode, No Time to Die.

This decision has devastated Grey's fans, who really wanted Cormac to stay, and some even said they'd have preferred it if Owen had died and left the show rather than Cormac!

Many have taken to Twitter to have their say, talking about Cormac's character and how much they will miss him.

Say it isn't so. Don't let Cormac go. #GreysAnatomyFebruary 25, 2022 See more

As a #GreysAnatomy fan I’d like to share that I feel strongly they did the opposite of what fans want. We wanted Owen gone and cormac to stayFebruary 25, 2022 See more

Bruh why cormac hayes gotta leave😭😭😭 #greys #GreysAnatomyFebruary 25, 2022 See more

CORMAC IS LEAVING???? #GreysAnatomyFebruary 25, 2022 See more

YOU CANNOT TELL ME DOCTOR CORMAC HAYES IS LEAVING THE SHOW.#GreysAnatomy @GreysABC #GreysxStation19February 25, 2022 See more

Richard Flood joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy in season 16, where Cormac was introduced as being a potential love interest for the head of general surgery Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Currently, Cormac is the Head of Pediatric Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and has quickly become a fan favorite due to his sense of humor, and his kindness towards his young patients. However, he can also be pretty opinionated and stubborn too and is still struggling with the death of his wife.

Fans won't get to see much more of Cormac unfortunately, as Deadline reports that next week will be the surgeon's final episode.

According to Deadline's summary: "Hayes handed Bailey his resignation and told her that he was returning to Ireland with his kids. His decision was prompted by Owen’s request in the winter finale for Hayes to carry on with his initiative of providing dying soldiers with drugs in doctor-assisted deaths."

Faced with this moral dilemma, plus wanting to step up and be there for his children more, Cormac's made his decision to leave and head back home. But will he drop in for a cameo any time in the future? We'll have to wait and see...

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 are both available on ABC and Hulu.