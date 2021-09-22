Hallmark reveals ‘Countdown to Christmas’ 2021 movie slate

According to the Hallmark Channel, the Christmas season is only about a month away, as the network has already revealed its initial slate of movies that will make up “Countdown to Christmas 2021.” The holiday season kicks into gear on the Hallmark Channel, as well as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, starting Oct. 22.

Hallmark’s original Christmas movies have found a diehard group of fans that love to tune in for these joyous films to get them in the spirit, even if the movies start playing before we’re even through Halloween and Thanksgiving. Among some of the headline titles this year are continuations of popular Hallmark franchises like The Nine Lives of Christmas with the new The Nine Kittens of Christmas; The Christmas House sequel The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls; and the return of Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle in A Mrs. Miracle Christmas.

A number of the Hallmark movies will also serve as a reunion for actors that have famously starred in other popular titles, including Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure and Jonathan Brotherton; The Wonder Years’ Danica McKellar and Jason Hervey; and Back to the Future’s Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd, who once again will be involved in a time travel story.

Watch the promo for Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas below.

Here is the schedule for Countdown to Christmas thus far. Visit Hallmark Channel’s website for more information on each film (all times Eastern):

Oct. 22, 8 p.m.

You, Me & The Christmas Tree

Synopsis: Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen the firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

Starring: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayers, Jason Hervey

Oct. 23, 8 p.m.

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Synopsis: Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive Lauren is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.

Starring: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Oct. 24, 8 p.m.

The Santa Stakeout

Synopsis: Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee … and prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become a reality.

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Oct. 29, 8 p.m

Christmas in Harmony

Synopsis: Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus — directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.

Starring: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Oct. 30, 8 p.m

Coyote Creek Christmas

Synopsis: A “Christmas Around the World” party helps two people find love at home.

Starring: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

Christmas Sail

Synopsis: When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas and reconnects with her best friend.

Starring: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O’Quinn

Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

Open by Christmas

Synopsis: When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

Next Stop, Christmas

Synopsis: Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what — and who — is truly important to her.

Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd

Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

A Christmas Treasure

Synopsis: After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career.

Starring: Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier

TBA

Christmas at Castle Heart

Synopsis: Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party.

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

The Christmas Contest

Synopsis: Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Synopsis: The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.

Starring: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Synopsis: Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.

Starring: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday & Sister Swap: Christmas is the City

Synopsis: In these interconnected movies, Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn’t be closer despite living hours apart. Jennifer is in Salt Lake City, running a successful restaurant she started with her late husband and raising her teenaged son Simon. Meg stayed in their hometown of Hazelwood, helping their parents run the local bakery. This Christmas is the family’s first since the passing of Uncle Dave who owned the town’s beloved theater, The Madison, where many memories were made over the years. When Jennifer and Simon return home for the holiday, they become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison, despite that it’s for sale and in need of repairs. Meanwhile, Meg is helping Jennifer’s restaurant staff in Salt Lake prepare for a Christmas competition among local restaurants with the winner earning money for the charity of its choice. With the sisters switching cities leading up to the holiday, they find a new sense of purpose and discover what they both truly need in life and in love.

Starring: Kimberley Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, Kevin Nealon

Here are the movies currently scheduled for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “ Miracles of Christmas 2021 ” (all times Eastern):

Oct. 23, 10 p.m.

Christmas in My Heart

Synopsis: Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of reclusive Country music star Sean to prep her for the holiday concert. They are joined through the connective power of music.

Starring: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Oct. 30, 10 p.m.

The Christmas Promise

Synopsis: Nicole learns to deal with grief, with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé.

Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt

Nov. 6, 10 p.m.

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Synopsis: When a family faces loneliness and loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas Spirit, and they experience a holiday of heavenly proportions.

Starring: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

TBA

The Christmas Bond

Synopsis: As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez