Has Paw Patrol been canceled?

Let's just nip this in the bud right now, shall we? No, Paw Patrol — the Nick Jr. staple that kids love and parents would love to get out of their head — has not been canceled. Paw Patrol is still very much a thing.

Why are we talking about this? Because on July 24 the White House press secretary attempted to lump the lovable children's show into a conversation about "cancel culture" and TV shows that featured recorded arrests being canceled in the wake of the George Floyd killing and subsequent protests. Those are two very different things and a huge stretch to cram into the same sentence, but here we are.

They also have absolutely nothing to do with the Paw Patrol kids show.

At last someone willing to stand up for ‘Paw Patrol’ Fact check: The children’s show ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled by Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/Kd9AHSQCFQJuly 24, 2020

How sure are we that Paw Patrol — again, a children's show that features dogs of varying breeds who serve various public safety functions, including a police dog named Chase — hasn't been canceled, as the White House said? Just a week ago the show announced a partnership with the Michael Phelps Foundation to promote water safety.

And wouldn't you know it — Chase is right there in the promo video, along with Marshal, Zuma, Rocky, Skye and Rubble.

So there it is. Chase lives. Paw Patrol rules.

And this isn't the first time the rumor has made the rounds. Snopes back on June 11 also debunked any claims that the marches in following several high profile recordings of police brutality led to Chase — a cartoon dog on a kid's show all about public safety — being removed from Paw Patrol. It wasn't true then, and it's not true now.

Need more proof? Even Ryder himself has chimed in.