HBO Max announces it will release the 'Euphoria' special early

Looks like Christmas is coming a tiny bit early for Euphoria fans. HBO Max has announced that it will be releasing the series' special before it airs linearly on HBO proper on December 6th. Fans can now stream the special starting at 12AM ET on the streaming service on Thursday, December 3rd. This episode will be one of two new episodes of Euphoria before Season 2 proper is released.

The quick (and very vague) synopsis of the episode - titled "Trouble Don't Last Always" - is: In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy®-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) will also appear in the episode.

The date of the second episode is currently unknown, but HBO has confirmed that both episodes were filmed under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Those who have the cable channel but don't subscribe to HBO Max - you very likely have HBO Max! Most states/cable providers will allow you to sign into an HBO Max account via your cable provider. So, you don't have to miss out on the early access!

HBO Max is surprising fans with an early late-night premiere of a new special episode of HBO’s EUPHORIA on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3 (12:00 a.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT). The first of two special episodes of the Emmy®-winning HBO drama series will debut on HBO on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, as previously announced. Most HBO subscribers in the U.S. have access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription and can visit HBOMax.com for more details.



In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy®-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) will also appear in the episode. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the first episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always,” also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one. The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.



EUPHORIA received three Primetime Emmy® Awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.



EUPHORIA is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon; Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.