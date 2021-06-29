HBO Max just got a whole lot bigger

As promised, HBO Max today went live in 39 new territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. It's the first foray outside the United States for the streaming service, which launched domestically in May 2020.

As part of the expansion, HBO Max will produce 100 local originals in the region over the next two years. Brazil and Mexico also will have access to live UEFA Champions League matches this year.

Additionally, the launch means that anyone with the full HBO Max plan in the United States (that means anyone who's paying $14.99 and doesn't have the new $9.99 plan with advertising) will be able to use their subscription when traveling in any of the three-dozen-plus territories. There are reciprocal viewing rights, too, for anyone visiting the United States.

“Over our first year since launch," Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International, said in a press release, "fans in the U.S. have chosen HBO Max as one of their favorite streaming platforms. With today’s launch, we are introducing our global platform and providing a brand new user experience to millions of fans across Latin America and the Caribbean. There couldn’t be a better place to begin our global journey, as WarnerMedia has been a favorite and trusted source for compelling and entertaining content for the whole family."

As is often the case with a new launch, there are deals to be had. Latin American fans can get 50 percent off the regular monthly price if they sign up by July 31.

The Latin America plans differ somewhat from what we've got in the U.S. There's a standard plan, which allows for three simultaneous users, up to five profiles, and up to 30 downloads, with shows and movies available up to 4K resolution. There's also a less-expensive mobile plan that has the same catalog, but only five downloads and standard-definition resolution on smartphones and tablets.

Here's the full list of countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean that now have access to HBO Max: