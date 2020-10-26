HBO releases descriptions for upcoming episodes of 'His Dark Materials' Season 2

Season 2 of His Dark Materials is right around the corner, with its premiere set for November 16th on HBO Max. We got the trailer about a week ago, but you can dig into that again below if you missed it. To go along with it, HBO has release synopsis' for its first five episodes of the upcoming season. Sounds like Lyra and Will will be having quite the adventure on the beginning half of the upcoming season!

You can check out descriptions for all five episodes in the press release below the trailer.

Full press release:

Season two of the HBO drama series HIS DARK MATERIALS debuts MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.



Season two of HIS DARK MATERIALS begins as Lyra, distraught over the death of her best friend, embarks upon a journey in a strange and mysterious abandoned city. There she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.



Season two series regulars include Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Joining the cast this season are Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby.



Upcoming episodes include:



Episode 1: "The City of Magpies"

Debut date: MONDAY, NOV. 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) explore a new world. The Magisterium take action on past events. Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) embarks on a mission.

Written by Jack Thorne; directed by Jamie Childs



Episode 2: "The Cave"

Debut date: MONDAY, NOV. 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) head to Oxford for answers. The Magisterium is faced with a choice.

Written by Jack Thorne and Francesca Gardiner; directed by Jamie Childs



Episode 3: "Theft"

Debut date: MONDAY, NOV. 30 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Lyra (Dafne Keen) ignores the alethiometer’s advice leading to dangerous consequences.

Written by Jack Thorne and Sarah Quintrell; directed by Leanne Welham



Episode 4: "Tower of the Angels"

Debut date: MONDAY, DEC. 7 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Will (Amir Wilson) and Lyra (Dafne Keen) make a plan, unaware of the dangers or the cost involved.

Written by Jack Thorne and Namsi Khan; directed by Leanne Welham



Episode 5: "The Scholar"

Debut date: MONDAY, DEC. 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Will (Amir Wilson) and Lyra (Dafne Keen) set out to retrieve what’s been lost. Mary (Simone Kirby) takes a leap of faith.

Written by Francesca Gardiner; directed by Leanne Welham



HIS DARK MATERIALS is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for the BBC.