HBO will make 'Between the World and Me' available free Nov. 25-30

HBO has announced that its incarnation of Between the World and Me — based on the stage show that was based on the Ta-Nehisi Coates book — will be available to stream free Nov. 25-30 on HBO and HBO Max.

You won't need a subscription, and you can watch as much as you want during that period.

From HBO and its parent company, WarnerMedia:

HBO is proud to offer families the opportunity to stream this breathtaking, heartbreaking, and layered film for free. Coates’ book, which is now recognized as a classic of the Black Lives Matter era, has been reimagined during a global pandemic against the backdrop of the killing of Breonna Taylor and global protests for Black lives. BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME is an urgent story of hope and resilience, exploring Coates’ vision of a race built beneath white supremacy, and a people built despite it.

Additionally, HBO’s Between The World And Me Podcast, co-produced by Spoke Media and Domino Sound, will be available on all major podcast platforms. Across four weekly episodes, the podcast weaves together in-depth discussions with thought leaders, educators and creatives to extend the conversation, unpack the film, and relive key moments from the landmark work. Episode 1 (“The Dream”) is available now, with future episodes “The Mecca,” “The Future,” and “The World” debuting on subsequent Mondays.

Between the World and Me joins other free content at HBOMax.com/watch-free, including the series premieres of Lovecraft Country, The Undoing, The Flight Attendant, and A West Wing Special: When We All Vote.

HBO Max is the streaming service from WarnerMedia that includes everything from HBO — plus new exclusives — as well as content from other WarnerMedia properties, including TNT, TBS and TCM, Studio Ghibli, DC Universe, and more. It costs the same as the legacy HBO service — $14.99 a month — and is available on nearly every major streaming platform, with the notable exception of Roku.