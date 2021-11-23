HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ season 2 lands January release, unveils first trailer

Don’t be alarmed if you’re feeling a bit extra giddy today, that’s just Euphoria season 2 being revealed to debut on HBO Jan. 9. The Emmy-winning HBO drama series starring Zendaya also released its very first trailer to help share the news.

Euphoria debuted on HBO in June 2019 and immediately became a critical and internet sensation. The series, created by Sam Levinson, offers a look at the life of a group of high schoolers as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex and violence. The show won three Emmys for its first season, including Zendaya for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

In addition to Zendaya, most of the Euphoria season 1 cast is returning, including Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams and Nika King. There will also be a few new actors joining the show, like Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

We don’t know much about the plot of Euphoria season 2, but we can expect to see the fallout for Zendaya’s Rue after she broke up with Jules (Hunter Schafer) at the end of season 1. As shown in the trailer, she seems to be coping by lip syncing to Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible,” only for it to be revealed that she is high. Watch the full trailer, which offers some quick looks at other events on the docket for this season, below.

While it has been a more than two-year wait for the continuation of Euphoria from its popular first season, there have been a couple of special episodes that were released in the interim in late 2020. But no more preamble, Euphoria season 2 will be back with eight episodes starting Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Euphoria will air both on traditional HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. All previous episodes are also currently available to stream on HBO Max.