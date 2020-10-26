Here's the first look at Javicia Leslie's Batwoman suit

COVID hobbled nearly all of The CW's Arrowverse at the end of their respective seasons, with most of the series' having to close out their seasons one-to-two episodes short of their finale. None of the series, however, hit as much struggle as Batwoman. Not only did The CW's freshman show have to deal with the pandemic and coming to a close two episodes prior to when it was supposed to, it also lost its lead in Ruby Rose.

While we have nothing but love and respect for Rose and her portrayal of Kate Kane, that departure might have been the best thing to happen for the series. Enter Javicia Leslie, an actress who has proven that she is nothing but a ray of sunshine so far in all of her panels for Batwoman. She will be taking on the role of Ryan Wilder, a much different iteration of the Batwoman than the previous Kane.

Now, we finally have our first look at her suit courtesy of The CW.

(Image credit: The CW)

(Image credit: The CW)

The new red accents here make the suit look sharp. That utility belt is just stunning, and we love that Leslie is allowed to rock her natural hair here. It's a nice change in contrast to Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen, who has only been allowed to show off her natural curls once in The Flash's five-year tenure.

The second season of Batwoman will be coming to The CW in 2021 along with the rest of her Arrowverse counterparts.