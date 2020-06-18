Here's your first Justice League Snyder Cut teaser

There's a lot we know about the "Snyder Cut" version of DC's Justice League . We know that it's not coming until sometime in 2021 . We know that it's costing upward of $30 million to re-edit the film and build new CGI sequences. We know that WarnerMedia is excited about releasing the version as envisioned by the original director, Zach Snyder, who was forced to exit the film in its late stages due to the death of his daughter. And we know that legions of fans clamored for a Snyder edit, to the point (and crossing the line, really) of being abusive about it.

But the Synder Cut we shall have. And today we're getting our first taste of it.

The teaser itself is pretty rough. Synder sent it out over Twitter , saying to expect more at the DC Fandome event in August, and the YouTube version tops out at 720p and at an aspect ratio that most certainly does not reflect a final product of any sort.

Still, we can hear Lex Luthor's whimper.

The bell's already been rung. And they've heard it. Outg in the dark, among the stars — ding dong, the god is dead.

And we get our first glimpse of Darkseid, who originally was to be in Justice League but was swapped out for Steppenwolf.

Jason Mamoa, who plays Aquaman in the DC Universe, added on Instagram : "the best part about being aquaman is that zack synder created me so i get to see all this awesome shit before anyone."

The "Snyder Cut" of Justice League will be released on HBO Max in 2021.