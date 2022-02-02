'Holby City' fans fear Nicky will perform killer brain op on Jac

Holby City took a dramatic turn on Tuesday night after Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) appeared to pressure her colleague and friend Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) into performing a life-threatening operation on her.

Jac has a brain tumor and has been trying her best to hide this and get on with it. She's not looking for sympathy and all she's interested in is getting it sorted, meaning she'll go to great lengths in order to have it removed. Unfortunately, though, this means she's started pressuring Holby colleagues to get what she wants.

Fans were horrified when Jac began piling the pressure on Nicky, especially as she is a junior doctor training in cardiothoracic surgery, so she doesn't specialise in brain surgery.

After a patient named Patricia’s condition deteriorated, Jac had insisted that Nicky should carry out the operation that could save her life. But she was actually testing her colleague to see if she had the nerve to perform well under pressure, and it looks like she passed.

Eli Ebrahimi (Davood Ghadami) offered to step in and perform the emergency heart surgery on Patricia, to which Jac insisted it should be Nicky, causing her to anger the consultant cardiothoracic surgeon and have him claim she was "undermining" him.

Fans are now very concerned for Nicky, as operating on her mentor could have devastating consequences for the junior doctor. Many have taken to Twitter to say they hope she doesn't go through with it.

Jac. Nooo. Don't get Nicky to do this Very Complex Procedure on you...! 😬😱 #HolbyCityFebruary 1, 2022 See more

Jac you can’t ask Nicky to operate on youuu #HolbyCityFebruary 1, 2022 See more

If Nicky killed Jac she’d never forgive herself. #HolbyCityFebruary 1, 2022 See more

is nicky really going to do that operation😳#HolbyCityFebruary 1, 2022 See more

But Nicky isn't a brain surgeon?!I've always thought brain surgery was extremely highly specialised and took extra years of training?!#HolbyCityFebruary 1, 2022 See more

Currently, Jac Naylor's fate is unknown, but she has been a fan favourite for years so if she was killed off it would be devastating for Holby viewers. But with the series coming to an end after 23 years, could soap bosses be planning a devastating finale for us?

It's not looking good for the Director of Improvement, who first appeared on our screens in 2005. But fans will have to wait and see what happens to the character, and if she'll survive all the way up to the grand finale.

Holby City continues on BBC1. Episodes are also available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.