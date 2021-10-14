'Holby City' star Vineeta Rishi: 'Lucky will take advantage of Kylie!'

Following paralysed Lucky’s request to help her die, Max McGerry enlists the help of kind-hearted nurse Kylie Maddon to lift Lucky’s spirits in next week’s Holby City.

However, Lucky feels totally humiliated having a colleague feed and bathe her, and seems resolute in her decision to end her life.

"As an actor, Lucky’s predicament is a difficult, unthinkable thing to get your head around," admits Vineeta Rishi, who plays her. "But you have to try and imagine yourself in that desperate situation."

Lucky tells Max in no uncertain terms that she wants to die!

To bring some joy to Lucky’s life, Kylie takes her outside in a wheelchair for a change of scenery. As they talk, Kylie reveals how Martin - the patient who sexually assaulted her - is up in court but she’s reluctant to see him face-to-face. Lucky persuades Kylie to attend and reveals she’s proud of Kylie for standing up for herself.

"Lucky’s always had a soft spot for Kylie, who’s such a loveable character, so it’s a really lovely relationship," says Vineeta.

Kylie takes Lucky outside for a change of scenery - but will it lift her spirits?

Kylie tries to soften the mood by taking some photos on an instant camera of her and Lucky out on their walk. However, when Max later presents Lucky with a collage Kylie has made of all the pictures, she’s horrified by the sight of herself in a wheelchair and rejects the gift! Lucky then tells Max she's going to do ANYTHING to fulfil her wish to end her life…

"We'll eventually see Lucky try and take advantage of Kylie," says Vineeta. "For Lucky, desperate times call for desperate measures."

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.