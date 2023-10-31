'Holy crap, it's shocking' cult 2023 horror movie storms Netflix top 10 chart

It's Halloween, which means everyone is flocking to see the spookiest horror movie they can find, and Netflix is the natural port of call in that quest. However, streaming fans may be about to bite off more than they can chew with an especially unsettling new movie.

After being added to Netflix UK on Friday, October 27, Talk To Me has proven itself a smash hit on the site, currently sitting as its second most-streamed movie after Netflix original Pain Hustlers which came out on the same day.

Talk To Me definitely earns its stripes as one of the best horror movies now on Netflix UK, so if you've run out of scary Netflix shows to watch, it should be at the top of your list.

The movie centers around an embalmed hand, that lets you conduct rituals to contact the dead. A group of kids come upon it, and start using it at house parties to freak each other out, and for social media clout. As you can probably guess, this use for it does not have great consequences.

Sophie Wilde plays the lead role of Mia, and the other big-name actress in it is Miranda Otto, who plays the mother of Mia's best friend who acts as her own surrogate parent.

After playing at Sundance, Berlin and SXSW film festivals in 2023, Talk To Me was eventually released in July in theaters. And it was a smash hit, making over $90 million on a budget of just $4 million, and garnering a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing. According to reports a sequel is in the works.

Part of this success is likely due to the two directors. Danny and Michael Philippou are best known for their popular YouTube channel RackaRacka, where they shared videos of them partaking in various stunts; they've got a proven history of video despite this being their feature directorial debut.

In our own Talk To Me review we said "When shocking, holy crap it's shocking", though noted that it lost energy toward the end of the movie. Still, many horror fans are calling it the best horror movie of the year, so if you need a nighttime fright-fest, you should join all the other Netflix streamers and check it out.