'House of the Dragon' gets an ominous first teaser trailer

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon, the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel!

Transporting us back in time to before Westeros's many houses went to war, this new series sees the noble Targaryen family ruling the Seven Kingdoms from the Iron Throne.

Matt Smith's Prince Daemon Targaryen narrates this first teaser coldly, telling us simply: "Gods, kings, fire, and blood. Dreams didn't make us kings, dragons did." The rest of the trailer shows us that we should expect these four things from House of the Dragon.

We don't really get any plot info, just our first glimpses at the cast in action. You can also spot what looks like one of House Targaryen's many dragons lurking in the shadows, as well as some of the fighting that we should expect from a set during such a tumultuous period of Game of Thrones' history.

You can watch the teaser below:

House of the Dragon is the first of HBO's Game of Thrones spin-offs to get off the ground and is a new series set hundreds of years before the original series.

Based on the plot of George R. R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon will explore the rise to prominence of House Targaryen, one of the many warring factions in Westeros.

Expect to see plenty of the political strife and bloody swordplay that was shown in Game of Thrones, as this series is very likely to cover King Aegon's conquest and the events in the run-up to the infamous 'Dance of the Dragons', otherwise known as the Targaryen civil war.

The series stars a range of incredibly talented actors. Alongside former Doctor Who star Matt Smith are: Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as the current Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, and Vanity Fair's star Olivia Cooke as Alicent, Otto's daughter.

House of the Dragon's first season is slated to be ten episodes long and is heading to HBO Max in 2022. Unfortunately, we don't know where the series will be available on release in the UK just yet.