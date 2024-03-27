How to watch American Rust: Broken Justice — stream season 2 of the drama online

After being cancelled back in 2021, American Rust season 2 is finally here to qualm the fears of fans who were hoping to see more. It'll arrive on Thursday, March 28, but not in the same place that the first season released.

Entitled American Rust: Broken Justice, this second season brings back Jeff Daniel's Del Harris for another story inspired by the book American Rust by Philipp Meyer.

This time around, Harris is investigating a string of seemingly-unrelated murders, which may all actually be connected to a conspiracy through Pittsburgh. As he investigates, he deals with his own personal and professional relationships, as do his family and friends who are trying to move on with their lives after season 1.

If you're keen to follow this new murder investigation, here's how to watch American Rust: Broken Justice ready for when it lands.

How to watch American Rust season 2

The new season of American Rust won't be on Showtime, as the first, but is instead an original production for Amazon's streaming service Prime Video. You'll need to use this to watch Broken Justice.

Every episode of Broken Justice will be landing on Prime Video at the same time, on Thursday, March 28, so you won't have to wait for weekly episode drops. If you live in the US, the first season of American Rust will hit the streamer at the same time, though in many other regions it's on other services.

Just note, that the show will only air in the US, UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. In other regions, you won't be able to see the show via Prime Video.

Prime Video is one of the many facets of an Amazon Prime subscription, so you can enjoy it alongside your next-day shopping shipping, Amazon Music and Prime Reading. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, with an annual subscription saving you a fair amount of money over a monthly one.

How to watch American Rust season 2 for free

Streaming fans will be happy to know that you can actually test out Amazon Prime for free, letting you test Prime Video without paying a penny.

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, which gives you all the perks of a membership but without the cost, which you can only redeem once. You have to put in your card details to sign up too, so if you don't cancel by the end of the month, you'll roll into a subscription.

How to watch American Rust season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch American Rust: Broken Justice, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!