How to watch Asia online: stream the latest series from Sir David Attenborough from anywhere in the world

Watch Asia, the latest series from Sir David Attenborough as he treats viewers to a tour of the largest continent on the planet. The show goes out on BBC One on Sunday, November 3 and will be available for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer, but don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch Asia from anywhere with a VPN .

Quick links Air Time: 8 pm UK / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 5 am AEST (Mon)

UK: BBC iPlayer (free)

How to use a VPN to watch Asia from anywhere

Given the scale of the area covered, the natural world explained in this series is hugely diverse. There are the reefs of the Indian Ocean, the Gobi Desert, the jungles of Borneo and the polar landscape of Siberia. When it comes to animals, Asia boasts more species of bear, rhino and big cat than Africa. Each episode focuses on a specific theme, with every story beautifully narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Asia is designed to be a modern look at the continent. It tackles the conservation challenges this huge area faces. The series aims to tell the story of the heroes who are looking to preserve the home of more than half of the world’s population.

Ready to discover more of the UK’s hidden treasures? Here's how to watch Asia from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Asia online in the UK for free

Asia is airing on BBC One on Sundays at 8 pm BST. The first episode goes out on November 3. You can stream episodes live and on catch up on BBC iPlayer. You can also watch many of Sir David Attenborough's previous series, which are also available on iPlayer. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch Asia online in the US

Asia is not set to be available in the US until 2025, with no date actually confirmed. When it does go out, it will be available via BBC America and AMC+.

UK citizens in the States will need a VPN to watch new Asia episodes. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch Asia in Australia

Sadly, there are no known plans to release Asia Down Under at this point.

If you’re a Brit abroad looking to stream new Asia episodes, you’ll want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch Asia from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Asia on the BBC iPlayer streaming by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What is Asia? Asia is a brand new nature documentary series, narrated by the legendary broadcaster and biologist, Sir David Attenborough. The series includes seven one-hour-long episodes and took nearly four years to film. It is the first time the Beeb has ever made a major wildlife series focussing on this particular continent. The BBC describe the show as: "Iconic landscapes and intimate behaviour will be filmed using the very latest techniques, allowing audiences to experience the beauty and wonder of Asia like never before."