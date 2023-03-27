Want to watch Blue Lights online? Here's where you need to go.

Blue Lights is a new police drama from the team behind The Salisbury Poisonings which follows the lives of three recent recruits in the PNSI (the Police Service of Northern Ireland).

How to watch Blue Lights UK: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

Starring Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis, Katherine Devlin as Annie, and Nathan Braniff as Tommy, Blue Lights sees the three leads grappling with the immense pressure of serving during their probationary period.

Grace, Annie, and Tommy are trying to navigate their day jobs whilst also grappling with being a police officer in Belfast, meaning they have to hide their true selves from those closest to them as they figure out who they can really trust.

Here's how you can watch Blue Lights online right now.

How to watch Blue Lights in the UK

Blue Lights begins airing on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 9 pm on BBC One. New episodes will air on a weekly basis.

If you get hooked on the story and don't want to wait a week between new episodes, you're in luck: all six episodes of Blue Lights are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer right now.

At the time of writing, we don't have a confirmed release date for Blue Lights outside the UK at this time. As and when we learn more, we'll be sure to include that info here.

If you're from the UK but are going to be away from home, you might still be able to tune in to watch Blue Lights with a VPN. Read on for more info.

How to watch Blue Lights online from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Blue Lights online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

