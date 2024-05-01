Back in 2011, millions of TV watchers found themselves glued to their screens as they watched dance studio owner Abby Lee Miller mold a group of young dancers while tormenting their parents. Well, now in an event that is sure to drum up some nostalgia and intrigue, Dance Moms: The Reunion hits the airwaves, reuniting some of your favorite past cast members on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 pm ET/PT.

For those fans who watched the original Dance Moms during its eight-season run, you'll recall the show was full of drama that we can't imagine was manufactured. From parents allowing their jealousy of other children to cause epic arguments to the actual physical scuffle between Miller and dance mom Kelly Hyland, the series had some must-watch-TV moments. Moments that often carried on offscreen.

So will the cast rehash all of this past drama in addition to sharing life updates? Also, will the entire cast be present? Here's how you can watch Dance Moms: The Reunion and what we know about it.

How to watch Dance Moms: The Reunion?

The two-hour special airs live on Lifetime on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 pm ET/PT.

If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite TV, Lifetime is offered as a channel on live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV . The special also is going to stream on the Lifetime App .

Who stars in Dance Moms: the Reunion?

The former child dancers, now adults, appearing in the special are JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker. They are also accompanied by their moms who were also integral parts of the series. Unfortunately, original cast members Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, Nia Sioux and their respective mothers are not scheduled to appear in the reunion special.

Also noticeably absent from the reunion is Miller herself. The fact that she's not involved in the special could prove rather interesting considering she was often the source of the drama when Dance Moms aired.

Other things to know about Dance Moms: the Reunion

Immediately following the reunion special, Lifetime will air Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns. This follow-up consists of a few 30-minute episodes showcasing some of the most memorable dance battles and meltdowns of the series. These episodes will also be available to stream on the Lifetime app.

On a final note, check out the trailer for Dance Moms: the Reunion below.