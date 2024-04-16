British acting and presenting legend Danny Dyer takes to the screen for his latest documentary, called How to Be a Man, which debuts on Tuesday, April 16.

In Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man, the star looks at the state of masculinity in the 21st century. He'll explore how gender roles have changed and what values now define modern masculinity, including mental health and identity.

To do this, Dyer will grapple with the good and bad digital influencers, what it's like to be a young boy at school, and will interview men who are helping to define a new type of masculinity.

If you're interested in watching Dyer in his new documentary, here's how to watch Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man online or on TV.

How to watch Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man in the UK

There are two ways to watch Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man in the UK.

Firstly, you can watch it on TV, on Channel 4. The first episode will play on Tuesday, April 16 at 10 pm and the second will take that same time slot a day later.

If you'd rather watch online, you can use Channel 4's streaming service, also called Channel 4, to watch the channel live. You'll also be able to use this online platform to watch How to Be a Man after it airs.

How to watch Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man everywhere else

How to Be a Man doesn't seem to be airing outside the UK, sorry!

