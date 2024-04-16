How to watch Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man online or on TV
The actor and presenter looks at masculinity
British acting and presenting legend Danny Dyer takes to the screen for his latest documentary, called How to Be a Man, which debuts on Tuesday, April 16.
UK: Channel 4 (TV) | Channel 4 (streaming)
Watch abroad with a VPN
In Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man, the star looks at the state of masculinity in the 21st century. He'll explore how gender roles have changed and what values now define modern masculinity, including mental health and identity.
To do this, Dyer will grapple with the good and bad digital influencers, what it's like to be a young boy at school, and will interview men who are helping to define a new type of masculinity.
If you're interested in watching Dyer in his new documentary, here's how to watch Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man online or on TV.
How to watch Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man in the UK
There are two ways to watch Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man in the UK.
Firstly, you can watch it on TV, on Channel 4. The first episode will play on Tuesday, April 16 at 10 pm and the second will take that same time slot a day later.
If you'd rather watch online, you can use Channel 4's streaming service, also called Channel 4, to watch the channel live. You'll also be able to use this online platform to watch How to Be a Man after it airs.
How to watch Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man everywhere else
How to Be a Man doesn't seem to be airing outside the UK, sorry!
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.