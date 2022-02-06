Keeping up with Euphoria? Here's how to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 online from anywhere in the world.

We're now into the second half of Euphoria's long-awaited second season, and it's safe to say that things aren't going swimmingly for most of the residents of East Highland.

The preview for the latest episode makes it look like things are only going to get worse, too, as the teaser is full of police sirens, bags full of pills, and crying faces. Coupled with Elliott's comment "I liked Rue the way she was", and Laurie's ominous voiceover about the effects of long-term drug use could suggest that something even worse is about to go down this weekend.

Whatever happens, here's how to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 so you don't miss any of the drama...

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 5 online in the US

Euphoria season 2 began airing on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9 pm on HBO; episode 5 lands at the same time and in the same place on Feb. 6.

You'll also be able to watch the latest episode on HBO Max, where you can also catch up on every other episode from the series so far.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 5 online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Euphoria wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch the latest episode of Euphoria via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 5 online in the UK

Episodes of Euphoria air across the pond just one day after they premiere on HBO in the United States.

The fifth episode of Euphoria will air on Sky Atlantic on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at 9 pm, and you'll be able to stream the new episode on-demand with a NOW Entertainment Membership along with the previous episodes.