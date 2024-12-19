How to watch Fast Friends: episode release dates, streaming options and more for Friends competition show
How well do you know Friends?
Friends fans assemble: to celebrate thirty years since the New York City sextuple debuted on screens, HBO is launching a new special series themed around the classic sit-com called Fast Friends.
US: Max
UK: Not streaming yet
AU: Not streaming yet
Watch abroad with a VPN
Debuting on Thursday, December 19, Fast Friends is a competition show which was filmed in The Friends Experience in New York City in recreations of the sets.
Over four episodes we'll meet various groups of friends as they compete in trivia, puzzle and challenge games in order to prove themselves as the most devoted of Friends fans.
If that sounds like something right up your street (ie, if you're a Friends fan), then here's how to watch Fast Friends.
How to watch Fast Friends in the US
In the US, Fast Friends will be available to stream on the streaming service Max, and it isn't set to be shown on cable channels. So Max will be your only way.
The first episode of Fast Friends can be watched on the streamer from Thursday, December 19, and subsequent episodes will release weekly with four in total. Here's the release date schedule:
- Thursday, December 19
- Thursday, December 26
- Thursday, January 2
- Thursday, January 9
The cheapest Max plan costs $9.99 per month, though that will have commercials between (and during) your videos. For $16.99 you can go ad-free if you'd rather avoid ads.
How to watch Fast Friends in the UK
In the UK, no official way of watching Fast Friends has been announced yet. Not all non-fiction Max shows do stream in the UK, so it's possible it won't get a UK release.
Many Max shows arrive on Sky TV eventually, with a recent deal re-renewing their collaboration for at least another year. So if it airs anywhere in the UK, it'll likely be there.
How to watch Fast Friends in Australia
As in the UK, Fast Friends doesn't have a confirmed release date in Australia just yet. We'll have to wait and see if that changes but there's no indication that it will so far.
If you're desperate to watch the series, you might have to look to another country's options...
How to watch Fast Friends everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Fast Friends, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
