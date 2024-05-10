How to watch Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 online and on TV

BBC’s documentary series returns, taking us behind the scenes of more stately homes and quirky properties, with Hidden Treasures of the National Trust premiering on May 10. You can watch all six episodes for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer, but don't worry if you’re away from the UK when it airs, because you can watch Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 from anywhere with a VPN .

These six new episodes (season 1 is already available on iPlayer) take us inside the properties managed by the National Trust, following the curators, conservators, historians and other staff and volunteers who maintain these historic buildings, grounds and the treasures that lie within.

The series will tour England and Wales, although rather than going from place to place (or should that be 'palace to palace?), each episode will use a specific theme to link the properties, from those that sit as an example of idyllic British country life to the former locations of political power in the country.

The show looks at how some of the houses represent classic British aristocratic eccentricity and how they have become less about the bricks and mortar and more about the weird and wonderful collections they are home to.

Season 1 was a fascinating tour of the unsung heroes that help keep British history alive and the second series of this cosy documentary looks to be more of the same.

Ready to discover the hidden stories of some of the nation's most beloved properties? Here's how to watch Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 in the UK

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust will go out on Fridays on BBC Two at 9 pm BST (9.30 pm in Wales) starting Friday, May 10. You can also stream episodes live (and catch up on demand) on BBC iPlayer. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 in the US?

US audiences are still yet to receive season 1 of Hidden Treasures of the National Trust so unfortunately we wouldn't expect season 2 anytime soon.

If you're a UK viewer traveling in the US and keen to watch Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 as it airs, you may want to look at a VPN. More below.

Can I watch Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 in Australia?

Aussie Anglophiles are out of luck as Hidden Treasures of the National Trust doesn't have a home Down Under.

Brits traveling in Oz can use a VPN to watch Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 the way they usually would back home, as we explain here.

How to watch Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 will premiere on Friday, March 10 at 9 pm UK (9.30 pm UK in Wales) / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 6 am AEST (Sat) with subsequent installments going out in the same slot weekly.

Episodes will also be available for live stream and catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Episode 1 – Friday, May 10

– Friday, May 10 Episode 2 – Friday, May 17

– Friday, May 17 Episode 3 – Friday, May 24

– Friday, May 24 Episode 4 – Friday, May 31

– Friday, May 31 Episode 5 – Friday, June 7

– Friday, June 7 Episode 6 – Friday, June 14