Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2: everything we know

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 will continue to delve behind the scenes at some of Britain's stately homes and gardens, revealing the hard work that goes into maintaining the Trust's many properties.

The show's first season drew in an average audience of nearly two million people per episode, and there are sure to be more fascinating insights to learn as the show continues to introduce us to the teams of experts, curators, and volunteers who help maintain the many amazing heritage sites under the Trust's care.

Here's what we know about Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 right now.

We don't yet know when Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 will be on TV. When it arrives, we do know that it'll air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, where you can stream the first series if you need to get caught up.

When we get a precise release date, we'll be sure to include it here.

What will we see in Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2?

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 will continue to introduce viewers to the teams of people hard at work trying to preserve British heritage in the Trust's many homes and gardens.

The full summary from the BBC reads: "Each episode explores a different central theme, linking the houses, their histories, and collections as they undergo conservation. From graceful Georgian homes that were platforms for political power, to houses that become display cases for the curious collections of their owners and properties designed as show-homes for the English country house idyll.

"Ranging across England and Wales, Hidden Treasures of the National Trust documents recent conservation work to tell a host of fascinating stories, including that of Jane and Mary Parminter, unmarried cousins, who in the late 18th century created a unique 16-sided house in Devon known as A La Ronde, in which to display treasures they had brought back from their Grand Tour.

"Their beautiful Shell Gallery is now needing urgent care. Audiences will encounter the obelisk used to help decipher ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics, but which needs expert repairs at Kingston Lacy in Dorset to preserve it for the future, and follows the teams bringing back the bling to the grand gates of the country home of Benjamin Disraeli, the Victorian prime minister who used Hughenden Manor in Buckinghamshire in his ascent to power."

Is there a Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 trailer?

At the time of writing, the BBC has not released a Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2 trailer, but we'll be sure to include one here if and when it arrives.

What else is there to know about Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 2?

When the second series was first announced in February 2024, Alistair Pegg, BBC Arts commissioning editor said: "I'm delighted to be delving behind the scenes once more at the National Trust, uncovering hidden histories of houses and their owners, secrets of the painstaking conservation carried out on beautiful objects and buildings, and the wonderful staff and volunteers who work, often unsung, across the country."

Tarnya Cooper, Curatorial and Conservation Director at the National Trust said of the series: "History comes to life before you at National Trust properties. Across hundreds of places we have well over a million objects, which tell fascinating stories of the generation of people who commissioned, made and loved them.

"Looking after such diverse objects and places takes dedicated teams of people as well as expert conservators, and we hope BBC viewers will enjoy learning more about them and their work on wonderful collections ranging from must-see paintings and furniture to books and textiles to amazing architectural features."