How to watch High Potential online or on TV: episode releases, streaming and more

A highly-anticipated new crime show arrives this week in the form of High Potential, which hits TV on Tuesday, September 17 and streaming one day later.

Starring It's Always Sunny alum Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single parent of three kids who works as a cleaner for the police department. However when cleaning up a crime scene, she manages to get to the bottom of the mystery, revealing her hidden skill for crime-solving.

So how can you watch High Potential? We'll help you find a way, whether you're doing so on your TV, online, or from somewhere else around the world. This includes episode release times too.

High Potential is based on the successful French series HPI, and we'll make sure you have a way to watch this too, if you're interested to see where the new show came from.

How to watch High Potential on TV

If you want to watch High Potential on your TV using the basic cable channel ABC, one of the most easily-accessible channels out there.

The show will air at 10 pm ET/PT every Tuesday night from Tuesday, September 17, and lower on in this article will share the full episode release date schedule with you.

If you have a cable package, it'll almost definitely already have ABC, but if for whatever reason you don't then you'll want to look into one. A cheaper alternative, though, is to get a live TV streaming service, which is a way to stream cable channels over the internet at lower prices than cable plans.

Most live TV streamers offer ABC with Sling TV being the cheapest and Hulu with Live TV and Fubo being two other popular picks. While DirecTV is also one of the big names on the market, Disney channels (including ABC) are unavailable via it at the time of writing. Find prices below.

Here's when each episode airs:

Episode 1: Tuesday, September 17

Episode 2: Tuesday, September 24

Episode 3: Tuesday, October 1

Episode 4: Tuesday, October 8

Episode 5: Tuesday, October 15

Episode 6: Tuesday, October 22

Episode 7: Tuesday, October 29

Episode 8: Tuesday, November 5

Episode 9: Tuesday, November 12

Episode 10: Tuesday, November 19

How to watch High Potential online

If, for whatever reason, you won't be watching High Potential on ABC, then you'll be able to stream it on-demand via the streaming service Hulu.

Episode of the show will land on the Disney-owned streaming service one day after it plays on ABC, and you can watch the full release schedule below.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its standard plan, which has commercials, or $17.99 for the commercial-free option (and both have annual plans that save you some money). Other ways to sign up are by using the Disney Bundle, which combines the streaming service with Disney Plus for $9.99 per month, or the aforementioned Hulu with Live TV service which offers access to the Hulu video-on-demand library.

Click on the names of those streaming services for more information or to sign up. And here's when each episode hits Hulu:

Episode 1: Wednesday, September 18

Episode 2: Wednesday, September 25

Episode 3: Wednesday, October 2

Episode 4: Wednesday, October 9

Episode 5: Wednesday, October 16

Episode 6: Wednesday, October 23

Episode 7: Wednesday, October 30

Episode 8: Wednesday, November 6

Episode 9: Wednesday, November 13

Episode 10: Wednesday, November 20

How to watch HPI

If you're interested in watching the original series HPI, that High Potential is based on, then you can do so in the US on Hulu. That's right, the same service you can use to watch High Potential.

Of the four seasons of HPI, the first three are on Hulu; the fourth is currently airing in France and will likely come out in the US at some point in the near future.

How to watch High Potential in the UK / AU

If you don't live in the US and are wondering whether High Potential is available to stream, then we've got good news and bad news.

Good is that High Potential will be streaming on Disney Plus in the UK, and will probably also play on the streaming service in most other regions including Australia.

The bad news is that it won't be streaming straight away, with no confirmed release date.

How to watch High Potential everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch High Potential, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite movie, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!