It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 16: release date, how to watch and everything we know about the FX comedy

After one of its longest season breaks yet, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia is finally returning to our screens, with its 16th season bringing back The Gang for more hijinks and shenanigans.

One of the best shows of all time, It's Always Sunny is extending its lead as the longest-running US scripted comedy show, with season 16 promising more comedy, more drama and more wild takes on current events.

Now, FXX has confirmed when the next season is hitting our screens, and there's not much time to wait. Here's what we know about IASIP and its next season.

The first two episodes of It's Always Sunny season 16 air on Wednesday, June 7, and after that new episodes come out weekly.

FXX hasn't confirmed how many episodes there will be, but season 15 had eight, and the previous seven seasons before that had 10, so we'd expect a ballpark figure around that many.

How to watch It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 16

In the US, It's Always Sunny will first air on FXX, with episodes then landing on Hulu the next day, where they'll join all the past seasons.

In the UK, Disney Plus will be getting the episodes (as part of its Star content), so it won't join previous seasons which are on Netflix, and in Latin America it'll be on Star Plus.

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 16 cast

So which It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast members will be returning?

Unlike some previous seasons, in which the cast has remained a secret, we already know that the entirety of The Gang will be returning. That's Rob McElhenney as Mac, Charlie Day as Charlie, Glenn Howerton as Dennis, Kaitlin Olson as Dee and Danny DeVito as Frank.

We don't know which supporting cast characters will be returning, though if a trailer drops we'll likely find out then.

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 16 episodes

You were gonna riot anyway but now you have a good reason: FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns 6.7 on FXX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ch9O8u1VBvApril 27, 2023 See more

FXX has teased some of the plots that'll be showing up in It's Always Sunny's 16th season.

Mac will continue his understanding of his sexuality, this time tackling long-distance dating — and also allergies.

Charlie will be contending with his sisters, which could pick up from season 15's discovery of his true father, or could refer to the sisters that were alluded to in the first season and subsequently never mentioned again.

Dennis will be grappling with improving his mental health, and knowing Dennis he'll likely do it in the most unhealthy way possible.

Dee will be getting involved with women's athletics — FXX refers to her "fighting for it" — and also rent control.

Finally, Frank will be returning to his favorite topic — guns.

FXX has also listed many more current events that the show will address including inflation, relations with Russia, gender equality, injury liability and celebrity-branded products.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 trailer

There's not trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 yet, but once there is we'll add it here.