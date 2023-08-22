How to watch Invasion season 2: stream the epic sci-fi show online

If you're a fan of grounded and gritty sci-fi, then you should probably be checking out Invasion season 2 when it lands on Wednesday, August 23, because it'll hit that sweet spot.

Invasion follows... well, an alien invasion, it's in the name. The show takes place in real time, following multiple people around the world as they have their lives affected by this unexpected and mysterious attack.

Fans of the first season of Invasion loved its slow pace and grounded focus, compared to some of the flashier and more explosive alternatives on screens. Season 2 picks up a few months on from the first, but continues humanity's search for answers.

If this sounds like the TV show for you, here's how to watch Invasion season 2, with pointers on how to catch the first season if you haven't seen it.

How to watch Invasion season 2

You'll be able to watch Invasion season 2, and the first season for the show for that matter, on Apple TV Plus.

Apple's streaming service has a number of popular sci-fi shows including Foundation, Silo and For All Mankind, so it's a good investment for fans of the genre.

The cost of Apple TV Plus is $6.99 / £6.99 per month, but make sure you don't buy the pricier MLS tier, as that only includes soccer streams, no TV shows! We recommend checking out our guide to the best Apple TV Plus free trials before you sign up, in case you can save money on your subscription.

Invasion season 2 FAQs

When do Invasion season 2 episodes land? Unlike some Apple TV Plus shows, only one episode of Invasion season 2 will be available to watch straight away, on Wednesday, August 23. Each new episode will release weekly, and here's that full schedule:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, August 23

Episode 2 — Wednesday, August 30

Episode 3 — Wednesday, September 6

Episode 4 — Wednesday, September 13

Episode 5 — Wednesday, September 20

Episode 6 — Wednesday, September 27

Episode 7 — Wednesday, October 4

Episode 8 — Wednesday, October 11

Episode 9 — Wednesday, October 18

Episode 10 — Wednesday, October 25

How to watch Invasion season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Invasion season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Invasion or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.