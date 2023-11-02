How to watch Invincible season 2: stream the animated superhero sequel online

After a long wait, a popular superhero TV show is returning in the form of Invincible season 2, which finally lands on screens beginning Friday, November 3.

Part 1 debut: Friday, November 3

Part 1 episodes: 4

Part 2 debut: Early 2024

Part 2 episode: 4

Free trial: 30-day

Invincible is about the eponymous superhero (real name Mark Grayson). His father is the strongest superhero on the planet, despite harboring some dark secrets, while different superheroes and agencies around the world do battle secretly or overtly — and on top of all that, Mark is starting to develop powers of his own.

As well as The Boys, Invincible is one of the most popular TV shows right now that isn't a Marvel or DC one, and fans have been waiting for more episodes ever since the first batch in 2021 paused the story in an uneasy stalemate.

Unfortunately, Invincible fans will need to wait a while longer for a full conclusion, because season 2 is being split into two parts; the second is only coming out at some point in early 2024.

But you'll be able to at least start the episodes, so here's how to watch Invincible season 2.

How to watch Invincible season 2

To watch Invincible season 2, you'll need to sign up to Amazon's streaming service Prime Video, because the show is an original for the platform.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, and Prime Video isn't the only aspect to it — it comes with a handful of 'perks' including free delivery on shopping, occasional free video games and books, Amazon Music access and more.

There's a free trial to Amazon Prime, if you're in the minority that's never used it: a 30-day free trial lets you test all of the online giant's features, though you can only ever claim it once.

How to watch Invincible season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Invincible season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies other content even if you're not there.