How to watch Love Island Australia season 6 online or on TV for free

One of the world's biggest dating shows returns down under with Love Island Australia season 6, which is due to begin on Monday, October 28 with an initial batch of 12 new contestants.

You can watch Love Island Australia season 6 for FREE in Australia and New Zealand. Abroad while it airs? Watch the show from anywhere with a VPN.

The new islanders of Love Island Australia will be heading to Majorca, an island off of Spain, to live in a villa and get to know each other. The first, fourth and fifth seasons of the Aussie series also took place there.

Contestants in Love Island Australia season 6 include a property stylist dumped on Christmas Eve, a social worker who's on the hunt for a husband and a transplant from Love Island USA, with Sophie Monk returning to host the proceedings.

If you're excited to catch the new run of Love Island Australia season 6, here's how to do so online or on TV.

How to watch Love Island Australia season 6 in Australia

Your first way to watch Love Island Australia season 6 will be on TV, as the show will air on Nine and Nine HD from Monday, October 28. New episodes will air Mondays to Thursday each week from 8:40pm AEDT.

If you can't catch the show live, though, you can stream it on Nine's free streaming service. This is 9Now, which will gain every episode of Love Island Australia season 6 as it airs on TV.

9Now also has the past seasons of Love Island Australia as well as promo videos and teasers for season 6.

How to watch Love Island Australia season 6 in New Zealand

As in Australia, Love Island Australia season 6 is free to watch, so you won't need to pay money to see what the islanders are up to.

This is thanks to TVNZ+, a free streaming service. Each episode of the show will air on TVNZ+ the day after it airs in Australia, so the first one will arrive on Tuesday, October 29. They'll continue each Tuesday-Friday weekly and episodes will be uploaded at 9pm.

How to watch Love Island Australia season 6 in the US

At the time of writing no release information for Love Island Australia season 6 has been offered in the US.

Past seasons of the show released onto Hulu, but only a few weeks after the series began in Australia. So perhaps towards the end of November, we'll hear about episodes rolling out in the US.

How to watch Love Island Australia season 6 in the UK

Unfortunately we don't have word on when Love Island Australia season 6 will be available to watch in the UK, but we can make a few guesses.

The last seasons of Love Island Australia all eventually released on ITVX, ITV's free streaming service, but it wasn't available to stream at the beginning of its run. Perhaps in a few weeks, season 6 will join ITV too, and we'll update this article when that happens.

How to watch Love Island Australia season 6 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Love Island Australia season 6, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

