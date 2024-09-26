Francis Ford Coppola is revered among movie fans as the director behind some of the greatest movies of all time — The Godfather, The Godfather Part II and Apocalypse Now (all of which are on WTW's 100 best movies list). That certainly raises the level of intrigue around his new movie, Megalopolis, causing fans to ask just where and how they can watch Megalopolis right now.

Decades in the making and personally financed by Coppola, Megalopolis is an ambitious undertaking from Coppola. Featuring a star-studded cast and visually stunning cinematography, the movie strives to be an allegory for where we are now and what options are available to us moving forward. But Megalopolis has divided critics, though Coppola describes that as the best possible reaction.

If you want to see Megalopolis for yourself, read on to get all the information on where and when it's playing.

How to watch Megalopolis in movie theaters

Megalopolis is now playing exclusively on the big screen to start. In fact, you can watch it on the biggest screen possible, as Megalopolis is showing on IMAX screens where available.

To find out where, when and on what screen Megalopolis is playing near you, visit the movie's official website or Fandango , where you can find all of the movie theaters Megalopolis is being shown in your area and at what times. You can also purchase your tickets directly through these sites.

If you have a favorite movie theater, another way to see available times but also potentially save some money on movie tickets is with movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. These offerings, available through various US and UK movie theater chains, allow users to enjoy free, discounted or monthly allotments of movies, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Megalopolis streaming?

No, Megalopolis is not available to stream right now; the only way to watch it is at a movie theater.

We don't have any information on when that may change or where the movie may first pop up for streaming. But before it lands on a streaming platform, we expect that it'll first be made available via digital on-demand rental.

We'll keep this page updated as Megalopolis home viewing plans are announced.

What else to know about Megalopolis

Megalopolis stars Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman and Dustin Hoffman. Here is the official synopsis:

"Megalopolis is a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves."

Read What to Watch's Megalopolis review, but if you want to know what the general consensus on the movie is, critics are pretty split. On Rotten Tomatoes, 52% of critics gave Megalopolis a positive rating, though that still labels the movie "Rotten" per the site's classification.

Get a look at what you can expect from Megalopolis with its trailer directly below: