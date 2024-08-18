How to watch OceanXplorers: stream the James Cameron sea documentary online

Ocean-loving and award-winning film-maker James Cameron is back on the open seas in OceanXplorers, a new documentary series which debuts on Sunday, August 18.

OceanXplorers takes us aboard the titular ship, a scientific vessel which is tasked with exploring the furthest recesses of the oceans of the world. In each episode, the team will visit a new part of the planet to dive deep into its seas and see what's there.

The show is a National Geographic production that's been executive produced by James Cameron, and was co-created with BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

So here's how to watch OceanXplorers online or on TV.

How to watch OceanXplorers in the US

There are two ways for you to watch OceanXplorers in the US.

The first is the earliest one: the show will debut on the National Geographic channel on Sunday, August 18 with its first two episodes, and new ones will debut weekly from then on until all six have aired. They'll all play at the 9 pm ET/PT time slot.

If you'd rather watch the show online, you can stream it from the day after: Monday, August 19. OceanXplorers will stream on Hulu like many other Nat Geo documentaries.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled plans and $17.99 for its ad-free one, and those prices are going up by $2 each in mid-October so it's worth subscribing now.

How to watch OceanXplorers in the UK

If you live in the UK, you will be able to watch OceanXplorers using the streaming service Disney Plus.

Disney Plus costs £4.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier or £7.99 for its ad-free one, with the latter also having an annual option at £79.99.

All six episodes of OceanXplorers will land on Disney Plus on Monday, August 19, the same day as it hits streaming in the US.

How to watch OceanXplorers in Australia

As in the UK, and in fact most of the rest of the world, OceanXplorers will air on Disney Plus in Australia.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 per month for its standard tier and $17.99 for the premium one, with an annual option that cost the same as 10 months' subscription ($139.99).

You'll be able to watch all of OceanXplorers on the platform from Monday, August 19.