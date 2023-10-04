How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2: stream the pirate romance show online

Beloved pirate comedy-slash-LGBT+ romance show Our Flag Means Death season 2 brings back its cast of quirky swashbucklers, to continue the high-seas adventures of this fan-favorite streaming show. The season debuts on Thursday, October 5.

Quick links US: Max

UK: Not streaming yet

AU: Binge

Watch abroad: ExpressVPN

Our Flag Means Death centers on the real-life ‘gentleman pirate’ Stede Bonnet (though with plenty of creative liberties taken from true events) and his crew of ruthless, belligerent or downright incompetent associates, as he attempts to be the fiercest pirate of the seas.

The show’s all-star cast includes comedy figures like Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Kristian Nairn, Nat Faxon, Leslie Jones and more, and lets them all run loose with wild characters and silly situations.

While the first season of Our Flag Means Death was a fan favorite, its popularity grew a lot over time, and it was pretty hard to watch in lots of places around the world. So here’s how to watch season 2 from where you are.

How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 in the US

In the US, Our Flag Means Death season 2 will be available to watch on the HBO streaming service Max, which is also where you’ll need to go to watch the first season of the show.

The first three episodes of season 2 will land on the streamer at the same time, on Thursday, October 5, and subsequent episodes will be available to watch weekly from then. If you’re a binge-watching fan, you’ll have to wait until Thursday, October 26 to watch the whole run in one go.

A monthly subscription service, Max costs $9.99 for its standard ad-enabled plan or $15.99 for its ad-free one, with annual plans also available. You can also sign up via Prime Video as it’s available as a Prime Video channel which you can find here .

How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 in the UK

If you’re a UK-based fan of Our Flag Means Death you’ll remember that the first season of the show was very tricky to watch in the UK for a while, with a greatly delayed release date, and that’s no different for season 2.

No official streaming service has been announced for the newest season of the show, so you’ll have to wait a while to find the official way to catch it in the country.

The first season of Our Flag Means Death is available to watch on iPlayer for free and to Sky TV for paying customers, but we can’t say for sure if the new season will be streamable in these same ways – or when.

How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 in Australia

You’ll be able to stream Our Flag Means Death season 2 in Australia fairly easily, as the show will be available to watch on streaming service Binge. That's also where the first season can be viewed.

It’ll retain the same release schedule as in the US: this means the first trio of episodes will arrive on the streamer on Thursday, October 5, and subsequent ones will arrive weekly until Thursday, October 26.

You can sign up to Binge for as little as $10 per month, though the $16 and $18 higher tiers offer higher-quality video streams and more screens to watch on simultaneously.

How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like OFMD or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.