Our Flag Means Death season 2: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Taika Waititi series

Following the success of Our Flag Means Death season 1, the high seas adventure continues with Our Flag Means Death season 2.

The swashbuckling series from executive producer Taika Waititi and creator-showrunner David Jenkins returns for more merry mayhem in this new season that features several new faces in addition to the returning crew. Season 2 was filmed in Auckland, New Zealand.

Here's everything we know about Our Flag Means Death season 2.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 premieres Thursday, October 5, on Max. There will be three episodes released on October 5, with two new episodes streaming weekly until the finale on Thursday, October 26.

As of this writing, we don't have a release date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 plot

Here's the official season 2 logline for Our Flag Means Death from Max: "Our Flag Means Death is based (very) loosely on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). After trading the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas…they found love. Now, they have to survive it."

Our Flag Means Death season 2 cast

Our Flag Means Death stars Rhys Darby (Yes Man) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok). Other returning cast members include Samson Kayo (Bloods) as Oluwande, Vico Ortiz (Harley Quinn) as Jim, Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as Buttons, Joel Fry (Yesterday) as Frenchie, Matthew Maher (Gone Baby Gone) as Black Pete, Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones) as Wee John Feeny, Con O’Neill (The Batman) as Izzy Hands, David Fane (Bro'Town) as Fang, Samba Schutte (Sunnyside) as Roach, Nat Faxon (The Way Way Back) as The Swede, and Leslie Jones (Ghostbusters) as Spanish Jackie.

Joining the show's ensemble cast are Ruibo Qian (Black Mirror), Madeleine Sami (Super City), Anapela Polataivao (Night Shift), and Erroll Shand (Deathgasm).

Season 2 also features guest stars Minnie Driver (Speechless) and Bronson Pinchot (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Our Flag Means Death season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for Our Flag Means Death season 2 just yet, but take a look at the official teaser below:

How to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2

Our Flag Means Death is a Max original series, so you'll need a subscription in order to watch episodes. You can subscribe as a standalone service or add it to a Hulu, YouTube TV or Sling TV package.