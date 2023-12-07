Among the final 2023 new movies is Emma Stone's Poor Things. Hailing from award-winning filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, the movie is critically-acclaimed and widely seen as a contender for the Oscars. So how can you watch Poor Things to see it for yourself? Let us help you with that.

Poor Things marks the second collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos, the previous movie being the Oscar-winning movie The Favourite. This time, the pair are teaming up for an adaptation of Alasdir Gray's novel that puts a twist on the classic Frankenstein story.

To find out when, where and how you can watch Poor Things, get all the key information directly below.

How to watch Poor Things in movie theaters

Poor Things premieres exclusively in US movie theaters on December 8, though it does so in limited movie theaters; pretty much just Los Angeles and New York. It will expand to more US locations on December 15 and subsequent weeks. UK audiences wanting to watch Poor Things can do so starting January 12, 2024.

If you want to find out where exactly Poor Things is playing near you, check out Fandango , which gives you all of the locations and times that the movie is being shown in your area, as well as giving you the opportunity to buy your ticket directly online.

Another option to not only see where Poor Things is playing but to potentially save money on a ticket is with movie theater subscription and membership programs. US and UK movie theater chains offer these programs that give movie lovers free, discounted or a monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other theater-going perks.

Is Poor Things streaming?

Poor Things is not available to stream right now, as it first enjoys an exclusive run in movie theaters.

We don't know how long it is going to take Poor Things to arrive for at-home viewing, though it will likely first be available via digital on-demand before it is added to a specific streaming platform. However, if we had to guess, as a Searchlight Pictures movie, Poor Things is most likely to make its streaming debut on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK (please note, nothing has been confirmed as of publication).

Once there's official word on Poor Things streaming and digital on-demand plans we'll update this post.

What else to know about Poor Things

In addition to Emma Stone, Poor Things stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley and Jerrod Carmichael. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

The reviews for Poor Things are very good, as the movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 93% as of December 7. The movie has also already taken home a number of awards, including being named a National Board of Review Top 10 Film of the Year.

Watch the trailer for Poor Things directly below: