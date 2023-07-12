How to watch Project Greenlight: A New Generation: stream the movie series online

A popular noughties TV show about movies is coming back with a new name and face: Project Greenlight: A New Generation revives the old Matt Damon and Ben Affleck documentary show that follows aspiring filmmakers as they create their first feature. It's set to come out on Thursday, July 13.

Quick links US: Max

UK: Not streaming yet

VPN: ExpressVPN

A New Generation brings some new faces as mentors for the show including Issa Rae and Kumnail Nanjiani, with only female filmmakers allowed to enter the show this time around. Over the course of ten episodes we'll follow the mentors as they guide new director Meko Winbush to create a movie called Gray Matter.

If this sounds like an interesting concept to you, this guide will help you figure out how to watch Project Greenlight: A New Generation wherever you are. We'll also help you work out where to stream Gray Matter so you can see an entire overview of the movie-making process.

How to watch Project Greenlight: A New Generation in the US

In the US, you'll be able to watch both Project Greenlight: A New Generation and Gray Matter using streaming service Max, with all 10 episodes of the former and the latter movie both added at the same time on Thursday, July 13.

Max also has the fourth and final season of the original version of Project Greenlight, which followed Jason Mann as he made The Leisure Class.

Max costs $15.99 per month for its ad-free plan or $9.99 for its ad-enabled one, and there's also a $19.99 tier called Max Ultimate that offers ad-free streaming as well as 4K and Dolby-enabled viewing (and listening) on select titles.

How to watch Project Greenlight: A New Generation in the UK

At the time of writing, no official streaming release for Project Greenlight: A New Generation has been announced in the UK, and it's not possible to watch the original show in the country either.

HBO sometimes launches its original shows on Sky TV, but that's primarily its dramatic ones, not reality shows, so it doesn't seem certain that A New Generation will come out this way at all.

The movie Gray Matter hasn't got any a UK release either, and while HBO's movies have come out theatrically in the UK (like Reality earlier in 2023) there's no word on this being the case for Gray Matter.

How to watch Project Greenlight: A New Generation everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Project Greenlight: A New Generation and Gray Matter, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.