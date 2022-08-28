How to watch Ridley online from anywhere in the world

If you're looking to watch Ridley online, here's where you can find the British crime drama starring Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar.

Ridley is a new crime drama that's inspired by the stories of real-life retired detectives who've been drafted back in as police consultants as resources grow overstretched. The show follows charismatic former detective, Alex Ridley (played by Dunbar). DI Ridley retired after years of dogged service owing to health concerns and to allow him to grieve the loss of his family.

However, he's not entirely out of the game, as the show sees him being pulled back into service as a police consultant after his former protégée, DI Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh) asks for his support. In the first case, he's drafted in to help out on a missing persons case that has remained unsolved for over a decade.

Here's where you can watch Ridley online so you can watch the case unfold!

Here's how to watch Ridley online in the UK

Ridley gets underway over on ITV on Sunday, August 28 at 8 pm. New episodes will air at the same time and place on a weekly basis.

Ridley will also be made available to stream on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).

How to watch Ridley anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Ridley online if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to stream Ridley in the US

Right now, we don't know where Ridley will be made available to stream in the US; as soon as we get any more info, we'll be sure to update this guide.