The biblical epic is back, but with a fresh new perspective in The Book of Clarence, which comes from The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel and stars Oscar-nominee LaKeith Stanfield. The 2024 new movie is now playing, but how can you watch The Book of Clarence right now?

The Book of Clarence is an original story by Samuel, which focuses on Clarence (Stanfield), struggling to get by in ancient Jerusalem, who decides that to make his fortune he is going to imitate the practices of Jesus, just without any of the divine capabilities. The movie is a comedy, and according to WTW's The Book of Clarence review, an entertaining one at that.

Now that you have the basic info on the movie, here are the specific details on how you can watch The Book of Clarence.

How to watch The Book of Clarence in movie theaters

The Book of Clarence is playing exclusively in movie theaters as of January 12 (early screenings beginning on January 11) in the US. For UK audiences, the movie arrives exclusively in movie theaters a week later on January 19.

To find showtimes for The Book of Clarence, you can check out the movie's official website or Fandango to find all of the movie theaters in your area where it is playing. You can also purchase tickets directly through the sites.

Another option that not only allows you to find where and when The Book of Clarence is playing but also potentially save on tickets is with movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, these programs give movie fans free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets, while also providing deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is The Book of Clarence streaming?

The Book of Clarence is not streaming right now, as it is only playing in movie theaters for the time being.

We don't have any information at this time on when The Book of Clarence is going to be available for at-home viewing, whether that is to rent or buy via digital on-demand platforms or as part of a streaming service's library. Once any news on those premiere dates is shared, we'll update this post.

What else to know about The Book of Clarence

Here is the official synopsis for The Book of Clarence:

"From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves and prove that he's not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge."

In addition to Stanfield, The Book of Clarence cast features Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Michael Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

We already shared what we thought of the movie with our review, but what about other critics? As of January 11, The Book of Clarence has a "Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score of 76%.

Get a sneak peek at The Book of Clarence by watching its trailer directly below: