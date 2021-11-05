Here’s how to watch the Breeders' Cup 2021 online anywhere in the world.

This year, the Breeders’ Cup World Championship takes place on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6 at the stunning Del Mar racecourse in Southern California.

The very best horses worldwide will compete in 14 high-quality races, worth $14 million in pursues, spread over the two days.

The action will culminate in the legendary Breeders’ Cup Classic race. Knicks Go and Essential Quality lead the betting for the famous race. But there could always be a horse to spring an upset.

There are great free options for watching the races, with a FREE fuboTV trial an option in the US, while the ITV Hub will show the races for free in the UK.

How to watch Breeders Cup' 2021 online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month absolutely free, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

How to watch the Breeders Cup for free in the US

You can watch all the races for free if you take a FREE trial with fuboTV.

NBC and NBCSN are the places to watch the 2021 Breeders' Cup. The Breeders' Cup Classic is scheduled for 8.40pm ET / 5.40pm PT on Saturday and is being shown by NBC, with coverage starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

FuboTV includes both channels and as mentioned there’s a FREE fuboTV trial. It carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you.

A Peacock TV subscription is another option. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled at any time.

Probably the best value comes from Sling TV, however. Its Blue package costs $35 a month and includes NBCSN and NBC in most markets and 30+ other channels. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a whole month of Sling Blue for just $10.

How to watch the Breeders Cup for free in the UK

ITV4 will screen five live races on Friday, Nov. 5, with the action also available on the ITV Hub.

On Saturday, Nov. 6 ITV is splitting its coverage between ITV4 and ITV, with the final two races on the card — the Breeders’ Cup Turf and Breeders' Cup Classic — on ITV. And again the action is also on the ITV Player.