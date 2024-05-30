The western is having a moment again in 2024, as a couple of new examples of the genre premiered in 2024, including Viggo Mortensen's The Dead Don't Hurt. Picked as one of WTW's summer indie movies to watch, you can now do just that as the movie is now playing. But where and how can you watch The Dead Don't Hurt?

Once pretty much the equivalent to superhero movies in Hollywood, the western is more of a rarity these days. Still, there have been some standout westerns released in recent years, both classic (True Grit, The Harder They Fall, Django Unchained) and neo-westerns (Hell or High Water, Wind River). Reviews point to The Dead Don't Hurt being a strong entry in the former category.

If you're looking to watch The Dead Don't Hurt, here's everything you need to know.

How to watch The Dead Don't Hurt in movie theaters

The Dead Don't Hurt is now playing exclusively in US movie theaters, with the movie being available in many locations. To find out exactly where and when you can watch The Dead Don't Hurt near you, check out Fandango , which will list all of the locations and available showtimes for the movie in your area. You can also purchase tickets to The Dead Don't Hurt directly through Fandango.

Another option to find showtimes and get tickets is through movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by a number of movie theater chains, these programs allow you to see when a movie is playing at a theater's locations and potentially save some money with free, discounted or a monthly allotment of movie tickets. Deals of concessions and other theater-going perks are also available.

For UK movie fans wanting to see The Dead Don't Hurt, the movie is expected to release on June 28.

Is The Dead Don't Hurt streaming?

No, The Dead Don't Hurt is not streaming or available to watch via digital on-demand at this time.

We don't have any information on when or where The Dead Don't Hurt is going to land on streaming at this time. We'll update this page as that information becomes available.

What else to know about The Dead Don't Hurt

In addition to starring in the movie, Mortensen also wrote and directed it. Here is the official synopsis:

"The Dead Don't Hurt is a story of star-crossed lovers on the western US frontier in the 1860s. Vivienne Le Coudy is a fiercely independent woman who embarks on a relationship with Danish immigrant Holger Olsen. After meeting Olsen in San Francisco, she agrees to travel with him to his home near the quiet town of Elk Flats, Nevada, where they start a life together. The outbreak of the Civil War separates them when Olsen makes a fateful decision to fight for the Union. This leaves Vivienne to fend for herself in a place controlled by corrupt Mayor Rudolph Schiller and his unscrupulous business partner, powerful rancher Alfred Jeffries. Alfred's violent, wayward son Weston aggressively pursues Vivienne, who is determined to resist his unwanted advances. When Olsen returns from the war, he and Vivienne must confront and make peace with the person each has become. Both a tragic love story and a nuanced depiction of the conflict between revenge and forgiveness, the film is a portrait of a passionate woman determined to stand up for herself in an unforgiving world dominated by ruthless men."

The rest of the cast includes Vicky Krieps, Danny Huston, Garrett Dillahunt and Solly McLeod.

The movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes .

You can watch the trailer for The Dead Don't Hurt right here: