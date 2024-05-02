Summer comes a little early with the release of The Fall Guy, the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt blockbuster action-comedy that critics are loving. Want to find out what all the fuss is about? We've got everything you need to know on how to watch The Fall Guy right here.

While it's still technically spring, The Fall Guy is generally the starting gun for the blockbuster movie season. And as we describe in our The Fall Guy review, it is pretty much the perfect encapsulation of the blockbuster spirit, with plenty of laughs, fun action set pieces and two movie star performances from Gosling and Blunt.

If that has you excited to check out The Fall Guy, here is all the info on when, where and how you can watch it.

How to watch The Fall Guy in movie theaters

The Fall Guy debuts exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK on Friday, May 3 (early access screenings available on Thursday, May 2). In addition to normal screenings, the action movie is also going to be shown in IMAX where available.

To find out exactly when and where The Fall Guy is playing near you, check out the movie's official website or Fandango , both of which will show all of the times and locations The Fall Guy is playing in your area. You can also purchase The Fall Guy tickets ahead of time through either of these options.

Another option to not only get The Fall Guy showtime info but possibly save on tickets for the movie is through movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, these programs give movie lovers the chance to earn free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as get deals on concessions and other movie theater perks.

Is The Fall Guy streaming?

The Fall Guy is not available to stream or watch at home right now.

We don't have any details on when The Fall Guy is going to hit streaming, but as a Universal Pictures movie, we are almost certain that when it does make its streaming debut it will do so on Peacock, which is owned by NBCUniversal. You will need a Peacock subscription to watch The Fall Guy on the platform when the time comes.

Before that though, The Fall Guy will likely be made available to rent or purchase via on-demand digital platforms. However, that timeline is also unknown at this point.

When we have more information on The Fall Guy's at-home viewing plans, we’ll share them right here.

What else to know about The Fall Guy

As we mentioned, we're not the only ones who enjoyed The Fall Guy, as the movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes .

Directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train) and based on the 80s TV series of the same name, The Fall Guy follows professional stuntman Colt Seavers, who after a near career-ending accident is brought back to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and save a major Hollywood movie all in order to win back the love of his life.

Gosling and Blunt star, but are joined by Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Teresa Palmer and Stephanie Hsu.

Watch the trailer for The Fall Guy directly below to see what’s in store with the movie: